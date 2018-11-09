Bettendorf falls in controversial 4 OT thriller

Posted 11:11 pm, November 9, 2018, by , Updated at 11:12PM, November 9, 2018

Bettendorf and Dowling are the 2 winningest football programs in Iowa State history.  The 2 gave us an instant classic in the 4A State semifinals with Dowling prevailing in 4 overtimes.