*Video courtesy of RyCa TV

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A police presence gathered along West 61st Street in the central part of the city following a reported chase.

Police were on scene Thursday afternoon, November 8 near 59th Street and Main Street. An Iowa state trooper and the Davenport Police Department were on scene.

The incident started with a reported police chase and appeared to end in a crash around 4:30 p.m.

One vehicle was being towed from the scene at 5:30 p.m.