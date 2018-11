Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Two construction projects being done for the Interstate 74 Bridge project are nearly complete.

The reconstruction of 19th Street was expected to be complete and open by Friday, November 9, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Once that's done, the 12th Avenue and 19th Street intersection will open.

The department also said the westbound I-74 expansion near Avenue of the Cities was expected to wrap up on Friday.