× The Muscatine Police Department needs your help

MUSCATINE, Iowa- The Muscatine Police are asking for the publics help after an incident that occurred at the local Walmart store.

They have pictures of a few people suspected of stealing an elderly woman’s wallet and using her credit cards in both the Muscatine area and the Quad Cities.

They say these two suspects were seen in the store and left in the vehicle pictured.

If anyone has any information, you can message the Muscatine, IA Police Department Facebook page, or call(563) 263 – 9922.