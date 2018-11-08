Staff disarms person with weapon at Genesis East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The campus surrounding Genesis East is secure after police identified a person who may be armed.

Genesis security got a warning from Bettendorf Police about the potentially-armed person, according to the facility's media coordinator, Craig Cooper. The concern was that the person may be a harm to himself, not staff or other patients.

Staff was able to find the person and get the weapon from him peacefully, said Cooper. There were no injuries.

Cooper said there was no threat to staff or patients and the campus is secure.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this post referred to the armed person as a "patient," which has been changed to "person," after a request from hospital leadership.