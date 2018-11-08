Sportscast November 8, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rock Island Senior Basketball standout Brea Beal announces she will be attending South Carolina to continue her academic and basketball career. Beal was heavily recruited by several big name programs throughout the country. She made the announcement on her 18th birthday.

New London beats Freemont-Mills in the 8-man State Semifinals. The Tigers getting a touchdown from Isaac McSorley in overtime to win 60-54 to punch their ticket to the state championship for the first time in school history.

Sterling Newman will get another chance at Gibson City Melvin-Sibley the team that knocked them out last season. The Comets have been waiting for this chance and will now host the Falcons in a night game.