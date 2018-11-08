× Snow will be falling beginning later tonight

Gray skies remain as temperatures will not get out of the 30s this afternoon.

These same clouds will thicken and lower tonight as our light snowfall event approaches from the west. Light snow will begin to fall later tonight and continue into Friday morning. Estimates I addressed yesterday on the newscast are still looking pretty good.

Around an inch is still expected near the Quad Cities and points south and west, with a couple of spots possibly approaching two. Lighter amounts farther north. Roads especially in rural areas may be a bit slick if the snow piles up faster than it melts.

Another round of snow is possible later Friday but this will add very little if any accumulation.

Pretty cold temperatures heading into the start of the weekend with highs on Saturday only around the lower 30s. Only bright spot is we witness some well deserve sunshine. High clouds will roll through on Sunday but it will be a bit more tolerable with highs just over 40 degrees.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

