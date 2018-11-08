× Quad City clean energy conference stresses greener Earth, greener wallets

Clean energy is more important than ever and it’s important to look at what we can do to slow the effects of climate change.

Progressive Action for the Common Good and Sierra Club Eagle View Group will present a conference, “Renewable Energy: Greener Earth, Green in Your Pocket” tomorrow at the Quad City Botanical Center. This event is free and open to the public, and is partially funded in part by the Mark Schwiebert Grant for Environmental Studies.

The conference will explore solar, wind, and geothermal energy options with a focus on adding renewable energy to your local business, agency or home. Energy experts and community leaders will discuss energy savings and financial incentives for converting to renewable energy.

Keynote speaker will be David Osterberg of the Iowa Policy Project in Iowa City, Iowa. Other speakers include representatives of the Citizens Utility Board, Energy Group from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, and Iowa and Illinois renewable energy associations. A panel discussion will

follow, StormTrack 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen.

Panel participants include Metrolink, Scott Community College, and a variety of local businesses. Online registration is open now by clicking here. Participants can also register onsite at the event from 8:30 to 9:00 am.