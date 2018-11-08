× Police searching for Davenport work release escapee

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are looking for a man who failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center on Nov. 7.

Jason Ruplinger Jr. never showed back up to the facility after his work shift. He was convicted of robbery and other crimes in Scott County, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

The 20-year-old is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 173 pounds. He was put into work release on Oct. 17, 2018.

The Iowa Department of Corrections is asking anyone with knowledge of his location to contact local police.