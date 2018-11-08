It’s baaaaaaack…GMQC’s Turkey Bowling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- It's hard to believe, but turkey bowling is back for its fourth year on Good Morning Quad Cities, and we're inviting you to come join us!

Come see us Monday, November 19th as we use frozen turkeys to knock over bowling pins at Donut Delite, 3600 Avenue of the Cities in Moline.

Anyone who comes by can bowl; $5 gets you two chances to bowl. All proceeds go to the River Bend Foodbank.

We will be bowling from 5 a.m. until noon. Last year thanks to your generosity, the River Bend Foodbank received $1,972.12 as well as 68 pounds of food. That dollar total allowed the Foodbank to give 9,917 meals to families in need.