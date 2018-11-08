× How and where to donate to Mr. Thanksgiving’s community dinner

MOLINE, Illinois — Mr. Thanksgiving, or Bob Vogelbaugh, is searching for additional donations for this year’s 48th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

Mr. Thanksgiving hosts the community dinner in Southpark Mall in Moline, and it’s all made possible thanks to donations made from the community.

By this time last year, Mr. Thanksgiving had nearly $4,000. So far this year, he has only raised $300.

“People don’t realize what everything costs anymore, but it takes around 25 to 26,000 dollars to put this all together,” Vogelbaugh said.

Donations can be made out to Mr. Thanksgiving himself and dropped off at:

3704 26th Street Moline, IL 61286

Pie donations can be dropped off at the Southpark Mall office on Wednesday, November 21st or Thursday, November 22nd in the vacant space near Von Maur.

This year’s Thanksgiving Dinner will be November 22nd from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m..