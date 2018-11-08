First accumulating snow on track for tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow is on the way tonight and it may be just enough to cause some traffic troubles.

Today will be mostly cloudy with temperatures topping out around 41 degrees. Light snow will begin after 10pm tonight and continue into Friday morning. About an inch is expected for most areas, but a few spots could see two if it piles up on top faster than it melts on the bottom. Typically, the first snow of the season doesn't bring us too many problems, but this could be just enough to cause road conditions to become quite slippery and slick on Friday.

We could see two different rounds of light snowfall. The first ends by sunrise Friday, the other comes in Friday afternoon. Still though, only an inch or two is expected total.