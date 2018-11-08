Driver runs from police after hitting squad car during attempted traffic stop

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A driver ran from police after hitting a squad car as officers tried to pull him over, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

Officers were patrolling around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 7 when they tried to pull over a vehicle in the 1900 block of West 2nd Street, police said.

“Officers initiated a traffic stop at which time the suspect vehicle struck a squad and fled the scene,” read the statement.

Police said they chased the suspect vehicle for nearly a mile and a half, until the vehicle hit a stop sign in the 1700 block of Division Street.

The juvenile occupants in the vehicle got out and ran off, police said. They were apprehended.

The driver was charged with assault with a weapon, eluding, interference and traffic charges and was turned over to the juvenile detention center.