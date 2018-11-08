× Driver gets out of car, punches other driver in the head in road rage incident

MOLINE, Illinois — A driver was punched in the head by another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 74.

The driver was headed into Iowa when another car was tailgating her back on Monday, October 29, according to a statement from CrimeStoppers. Eventually, the tailgating car pulled in front of the other driver “and traffic slowed to a stop on the bridge.”

“The suspect exited his car, walked to the victim’s car and without warning, punched her in the head,” said CrimeStoppers. The suspect then got back in his car and drove into Iowa.

The suspect driver is described as a black male, wearing a black sweatshirt and red pants.

CrimeStoppers shared a photo of the suspect, the car he was driving and the license plate: “V43 5366”. The photo was taken by the victim.

If you know the person in the photo, or if you have any information you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500.

