Clinton man receives enormous donation to ‘Scott for Tots’ toy drive

CLINTON, Iowa – It’s beginning to feel a lot like Santa’s workshop at Billion Auto Group and Scott Stubblefield is the Santa Claus coming to Clinton County this year.

“When I should be here working I am getting phone calls, running, dropping boxes and doing this,” says Stubblefield who is a car dealer during the day.

After starting “Scott for Tots” this year, he has been receiving donations like no other – truckloads in fact.

Clausen Supply surprised Stubblefield with the amount of Big Wheels they wanted to donate.

“This is stock we no longer use, it’s been sitting in our warehouse for some time now,” says Beth Coffey for Clausen.

When Stubblefield received a call from Coffey, his family friend, he had no idea what was in store.

“I thought it was five or six and when we spoke, like not by message but when we spoke she said, ‘no it’s more like 50 or 60’,” Stubblefield says.

Stubblefield took on this role after he was told Toys for Tots would not return to Clinton County this year.

“We used to have Toys for Tots here in Clinton and the coordinator kind of bowed out at the last minute,” says Stubblefield.

So, he took the reins.

“We have people everyday that say ‘hey, this is a great thing you are doing, I’m glad somebody stepped up’,” comments Stubblefield.

But not without some extra hands.

“And the Clinton community, you know they are coming out. I didn’t put all of these in here myself, they are doing good,” Stubblefield expresses.

Making Clinton a winter wonderland once again.

Toy donations are for kids ages 1-14. They are also collecting coats, hats, gloves, and boots.

Donations are being taken until December 10th at any of the Clinton County locations below:

Walmart

Every Wednesday 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Every Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Billion Auto

Monday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Hometown Cash Advance

Monday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Mediacom

Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

RSVP

Monday – Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Mike Gazo Country Financial

Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.