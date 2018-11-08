At least 11 people hurt in California shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE at 5:05 a.m.: Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Eric Buschow says a gunman is dead inside a Southern California bar where 11 people were injured late Wednesday, November 7.

Authorities say a responding deputy was shot and taken to a hospital. No other information on the victims was immediately known.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said the first reports of shots fired came around 11:20 p.m. pacific time, at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

The bar’s website says its hosts “College Country Night” every Wednesday. Police said hundreds were inside when the shooting occurred.

ORIGINAL STORY: THOUSAND OAKS, California-- A police officer and at least 10 others are hurt after a man opened fire west of Los Angeles.

Police say the shooting started around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, November 7 at the Borderline Bar and Grill.

So far, there's no word on the condition of any of the victims. Investigators say there's no threat to the public at this time, but there's also no word if anyone's been caught.

This is a developing story. We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.