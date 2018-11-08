× 2 burned after religious ceremony in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa- Two people were rushed to the hospital after being badly burned during a religious ceremony on November 7, 2018.

The Bettendorf Fire Department says the clothes of one burn victim caught on fire during the ceremony when they came too close to a lit candle. The other person in the room during the ceremony tried to put out the fire and was also burned as a result.

One of the burn victims was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, the other was transported by helicopter.

Both went to a burn treatment center.