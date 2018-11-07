Whiteside County humane society seeks donations to care for influx of cats from ‘hoarding case’

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — Happy Tails Humane Society in Whiteside County got dozens of cats on Monday, November 5.

The facility posted a video to their Facebook page sharing a look at the new creatures. They said they “raised enough money to cover the medical cost of all the cats” they received.

The facility was expecting more the following week and is trying to raise more money to handle the animals, asking for donations from the public.

“Tell the staff your donation is for the hoarding case,” read the Facebook page. A spokesperson from the humane society said the cats had come from a farm.

All adoption fees are waived for these animals. They have also been fixed, had their shots, have been micro-chipped and gotten treatments, according to the Facebook post. The cats can be adopted as indoor or outdoor pets.