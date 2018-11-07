Watch: Bruce Rauner gives concession speech on election night

CHICAGO, Illinois — Less than an hour after voting ended in Illinois, Governor Bruce Rauner conceded to Democratic opponent, J.B. Pritzker.

He delivered his concession speech at the Drake Hotel downtown. Rauner took the stage surrounded by his family and Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti.

Speaking for about 10 minutes, he thanked the people of Illinois for supporting his four years as governor.

He ended the speech by sharing details of the personal phone call he made to Governor-elect J.B. Pritzker.

