Voters re-elect Senator Neil Anderson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Rock Island County Republicans gathered at River House in Downtown Moline to watch results roll in.

Incumbent Senator Neil Anderson was in a tight race to the end with Democrat Gregg Johnson. Anderson walked away with the win and will serve his second term in the 36th District.

"Four years of hard work and you know going against the grain a little bit when we have to, to do what's best for the district and this is the pay off. It's people over party every time. I'm proud of my team and I'm proud of the work we did," said Senator Anderson.