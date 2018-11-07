× Very light snowfall still on track for Friday… Chilly weekend

Clouds have been quite stubborn so far today as the periphery of this cloud deck is still covering most of the area. The only exception has been areas south of the Quad Cities where more sun than clouds have been noticed. Still expecting skies to improve some overnight as temperatures chill around the upper 20s.

Unfortunately, another round of clouds will slowly return come later Thursday as a couple of disturbances out west gets ready to pass through the area. We’ll keep Thursday dry as temperatures are not expected to get out of the 30s.

These disturbances are part of a low pressure system that will track south of the area Thursday night into Friday. Snow will fly before sunrise Friday morning with the second disturbance expected to bring snowflakes later that day. Any accumulation locally still appears to be more grass-covered, where areas from St. Louis up to Chicago likely will see over an inch, maybe two.

We’ll keep it dry but cold this weekend with lower 30s for highs on Saturday replaced with upper 30s possibly reaching 40 on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

