QUAD CITIES- The salvation army kicks off its Red Kettle campaign on Friday, November 9.

Which means you'll be seeing those volunteers standing outside stores, and gas stations ringing bells and taking donations.

They say this year's goal is to raise $850,000

More than 80% of the money they raise pays for programs that provide shelter, clothing, meals, and emergency services to families in need.

The campaign runs until Christmas Eve.