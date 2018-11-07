Quad City Storm hold a special weekend for veterans

MOLINE, Illinois- Dozens of veterans are being honored on the ice at the TaxSlayer just in time for veterans day on Sunday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

November, 9 through 11, The Quad City Storm will honor active and retired military members the entire veterans day weekend starting by inviting the public to write the names of those who have served on the ice. These will be sealed with water to stay on the ice during the games that weekend.

Friday, November 9, special camo jerseys sponsored by VFW Post 1303, will be worn as warm-up jerseys throughout the season, then The Storm will be auctioning off the jerseys on April 5, 2019.

Saturday, November 10, The Storms first jersey auction of the season features a military jersey with all branches of the military represented on it. The Storm says that all money raised from the auction will go to support the Trinity Health Foundation’s “Military and Veteran Services Fund” which helps provide critical services, education, and outreach to military personnel and veterans in the Quad Cities.

According to the QC Storm website, the first 1000 fans will receive a special water bottle courtesy of UnityPoint Trinity.