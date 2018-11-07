× Multiple-car crash on highway 150 shuts down traffic

ORION, Illinois — A multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 150 has closed down a section of the road near Orion on the morning of Nov. 7.

A black pick up truck and two cars are a part of the crash. The cars are all facing each other in the middle of the road with smashed front ends. The truck also has damage to the rear. One person was seen being carried into an ambulance at the scene.

Highway 150 is closed between 1520th Avenue and 200th Street. Officers are directing traffic onto these roads away from the accident.

A MedForce helicopter was at the scene. There is no official word on any injuries that may have happened.

No other information can be confirmed at this time.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.