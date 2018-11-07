× Moline police seek help in locating suspect vehicle linked to downtown shooting

MOLINE, Illinois — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a black SUV they say may be linked to the shooting death of Moline man.

The deadly shooting happened around 10:10 a.m. near City Hall on Wednesday, October 31, according to Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin. Corey A. Harrell Jr. was found dead in a van near City Hall.

Initially police said they were looking for a small black SUV that would likely be occupied by two or three males. One week after the shooting, Moline police shared a photo asking for the public’s help in finding it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500. Information provided to Crime Stoppers could lead to a cash reward.