Man admits to murder of Spring Valley, Illinois teen

The man accused of killing a Spring Valley, Illinois teenager pleaded guilty to murder.

Previous reports indicate that 16-year-old Diamond Bradley was found dead in a ditch along County Road 850 North, back in January. Her body was found in Putnam County, just 12 miles south of Interstate 80.

In early February, 26-year-old Richard Henderson was arrested in connection with her murder.

In November, Henderson pleaded guilty to first degree murder, according to court records. He was sentenced to serve more than 50 years in prison.