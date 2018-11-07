× Moline’s former chief of police pleads guilty to OWI charge

MOLINE, Illinois — The former chief of the Moline Police Department has pleaded guilty to operating while under the influence.

John Hitchock was pulled over on Highway 61 in early September by a trooper with the Iowa State Patrol. He was cited for OWI.

On Tuesday, November 6, a written plea of guilty was filed on Hitchcock’s behalf, according to court records. The guilty plea comes four weeks after he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Nearly one week later, Hitchcock retired from the police force. Moline city leaders said they hoped to hire new chief within 3 months