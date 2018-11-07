× Blue Grass Police warn of car theft scheme

BLUE GRASS, Iowa- Blue Grass police have issued a warning on Facebook after a string of car thefts with similar circumstances.

“This morning your Blue Grass Police Department took another report of a stolen vehicle. This time the thieves stole the keys from inside the home.”

According to the post, the stolen car had a tracker on it. The Davenport and Blue Grass Police Department tailed the stolen car into Rock Island.

A chase ensued, police followed the car back into Davenport and attempted to use stop sticks. Police say the thieves managed to elude them and abandoned the car in an alley.

Chief Jahns warns that this group of thieves follow a vehicle with their headlights out. once the mark gets out of their vehicle and is out of sight, they make their move.

In this most recent instance “they got brave and decided to go inside the house.”.

The Blue Grass Police Department are asking the public to lock their homes and their vehicles.