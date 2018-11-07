As we gear up for cold and snow, what happened to the “warm and dry” pattern?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just about three weeks ago, I wrote about the possibility of this upcoming winter being bad for snow lovers. An El Niño weather pattern is expected to develop, which typically brings us overwhelmingly warm and dry patterns for the winter season. While that's a still valid forecast for the winter, there are some takeaways as to why it's going to be so cold for the next 1-2 weeks.



A mighty chilly pattern is taking shape for the next 10 days. An El Niño pattern is still expected for the Winter. @WQAD pic.twitter.com/wtpQSvIHkd — EricSorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) November 7, 2018

Yes, it's going to be cold for a few weeks. No, it's not likely to be a hallmark of Winter. Here are the takeaways:

1. This is a weak El Niño...and it's not forecast to get much stronger than it is. So, while most El Niño winters are warm and dry in the Upper Midwest, there are still some that come in cooler and snowier. Still though, the official forecast from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center shows warmer than normal conditions.

2. The oceans are running warmer than normal these days, a direct effect of climate change. As the surface water temperature of the Pacific Ocean warms, it pushes the main branch of the jet stream well north into Alaska. This tugs down the very chilly air from the high latitudes, spilling it southward into the middle section of the continent. While this won't be an everlasting weather pattern, it does look like we'll see a couple of these cold surges over the next few months.

3. Look for bigger swings in temperature for the remainder of the Fall into the Winter. In fact, some of our computer guidance suggests 60s are not out of the question by the week of Thanksgiving. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen