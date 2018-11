× 16 year old Davenport High student charged with trafficking in stolen weapons

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Wednesday, November, 7 Davenport police found a gun in a students locker at Davenport North High School.

The police say the incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. and that they later discovered the weapon was stolen.

They are charging the unnamed 16-year-old student with Trafficking in Stolen Weapons and Carrying Weapons on School Grounds.

This is a developing story WQAD will keep you updated as we receive more information