Windy, chilly weather for Election Day

Low pressure continues to move away from us this morning. In its wake, strong winds are expected to develop into the early parts of the afternoon. That’s when we could see some wind gusts above 40 mph.

The wind will be out of the west so north-south oriented roads will give you the most buffeting. Watch for trucks, especially on US-61 from Dubuque to Burlington and I-74 between the Quad Cities and Galesburg.

Winds will calm down tonight with chillier overnight temps around freezing.

It will be breezy, but mostly sunny on Thursday with highs around 44.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen