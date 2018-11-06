× Whiteside County voters elect Democrat John Booker as new sheriff

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Illinois — There’s a new sheriff in town in Whiteside County; voters have elected Democratic candidate John F. Booker.

There was no incumbent running for the sheriff’s seat. Unofficial results showed that Booker won over Kristopher Schmidt with 54.93% of the votes.

Current sheriff Kelly Whilhelmi decided not to seek another term as the Whiteside County Sheriff. He was in the seat for 10 years.

According to a report by Sauk Valley, Wilhelmi was backing Booker for the position.

Booker has been with the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department since 1998, working his way up as sergeant, detective, and lieutenant and commander of the Whiteside County SWAT team.

Schmidt has been with the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department since May of 2001; and served as a sergeant there since 2009. Schmidt went to Prophetstown High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ashford University in Clinton, Iowa. He served in the U.S. Airforce from 1990 until 1995.

