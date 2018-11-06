Voters turn down proposal to beef up police force in Morrison, Illinois

Poll workers attach a sign as they set up a voting station at Laguna Beach City Hall in Laguna Beach in Orange County California, before the polls open, November 6, 2018. - Democratic strategist Katie Merrill has called California's Orange County "Ground Zero" in the national battle to regain control of the House of Representatives. Americans started voting Tuesday in critical midterm elections that mark the first major voter test of Donald Trump's controversial presidency, with control of Congress at stake.
MORRISON, Illinois — The Morrison Police Department has been down an officer since 2010, when one retired. Voters on Tuesday were asked if they would be willing to have a larger portion of their property taxes go to the police force. Voters said no.
The referendum, referred to as the “Proposition for Police Protection Levy” failed 234 to 361 as of 9 p.m
Morrison’s police chief Brian Melton said it would cost $77,000 for a new officer’s first year to cover their salary, benefits, training, and equipment.
Melton said the department needs an additional officer, claiming crime is on the rise and they’re fielding more calls. Previous reports indicate that Morrison has one of the highest ratios of officers to people; one officer to every 690 people in the city. The national average is one officer per every 461 people.
