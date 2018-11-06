× Voters turn down proposal to beef up police force in Morrison, Illinois

MORRISON, Illinois — The Morrison Police Department has been down an officer since 2010, when one retired. Voters on Tuesday were asked if they would be willing to have a larger portion of their property taxes go to the police force. Voters said no.

The referendum, referred to as the “Proposition for Police Protection Levy” failed 234 to 361 as of 9 p.m

Morrison’s police chief Brian Melton said it would cost $77,000 for a new officer’s first year to cover their salary, benefits, training, and equipment.

Melton said the department needs an additional officer, claiming crime is on the rise and they’re fielding more calls. Previous reports indicate that Morrison has one of the highest ratios of officers to people; one officer to every 690 people in the city. The national average is one officer per every 461 people.

