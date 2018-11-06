× Voters to allow alcohol sales for the first time in Oneida

ONEDIA, Illinois — Voters in Oneida, Illinois were asked whether alcohol should be sold in their city. They responded with a resounding yes.

A referendum on the ballot read: “Shall the prohibition of the sale at retail of alcoholic liquor be continued in the city of Oneida, Illinois?”

With 100% of precincts reporting around 9:50 p.m. voters said they want alcohol sold.

According to a previous report, the city’s Mayor Larry Lawson said the city has never allowed liquor sales before. The city passed an ordinance to continue the ban of liquor sales back in the 1930s.

Click here for live election results in real time.

Click here for full Election 2018 coverage.