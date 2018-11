× Voters re-elect Dave Loebsack as representative in Congress

Dave Loebsack will continue to represent Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

As of 11:53 p.m on Election Day, and 92 % of precincts reporting Dave Loebsack emerges victorious with 55.20 % of votes numbering 166,357 in total.

Loebsack has been serving in the U.S. House of Representatives for six terms.

Click here for live election results in real time.

Click here for full Election 2018 coverage.