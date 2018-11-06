The rumors are true! Snow is in the forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Low pressure continues to move away from us this morning. In its wake, strong winds are expected to develop into the early parts of the afternoon. That’s when we could see some wind gusts above 40 mph. The wind will be out of the west so north-south oriented roads will give you the most buffeting. Watch for trucks, especially on US-61 from Dubuque to Burlington and I-74 between the Quad Cities and Galesburg.

Our next weather system will arrive late Thursday into Friday. Low pressure will track from Arkansas into Ohio, putting us on the northern fringes of it. However, it does look like we have a potential for some slushy accumulations of snow. The best chance for this will be along the US-34 corridor, but it looks like a secondary system will drop in from the northwest bringing some light snow to Eastern Iowa and the rest of Western Illinois during the day on Friday.

Even if it does stick, nothing more than a slushy inch or two would be possible. Since the ground is not frozen, most of this will melt off, but elevated surfaces could get white pretty quick on Friday.

Much colder weather on tap this weekend with highs in the middle 30s. At least it will be rather bright outside with partly to mostly sunny skies. Our next system to bring a chance of light snow arrives on Monday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen