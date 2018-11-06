Rivermont Collegiate breaks ground on new center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Rivermont Collegiate broke ground on a new center for "STEAM" programs on Monday, November 5.

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. It's part of a two-year plan the school has.

The school will have offices, two science labs, a technology suite and dorm rooms for more than two-dozen students and faculty.

It was expected that the school would be open in August 2019 for the 2019-2020 school year.

" Many of the jobs of tomorrow have not been created, but we know the steam related studies will prepare them for what they need to be," said Headmaster Max Roach.