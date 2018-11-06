× Princeton residents turn down $35 million school construction project

PRINCETON, Illinois — Voters in Bureau County ultimately said they do not want to pay for a $35 million school construction project on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

A referendum on the ballot proposed the multi-million dollar construction to improve the district’s school buildings.

The plan was to build a new 110,000 sq. ft. school for third through eighth graders and demolish the aging Lincoln Elementary and Logan Junior High School buildings.

Residents were told they could expect a property tax hike if they voted to approve the referendum.

It was a close vote with 48.13 percent of voters saying they wanted the tax and 51.87 percent of voters voting against it.

The proposal read:

“Shall the Board of Education of Princeton School District Number 115, Bureau and Putnam Counties, Illinois, acquire two sites; build and equip a school building on one of the acquired sites and improve said site; abate asbestos at and demolish the Lincoln Elementary and Logan Junior High School Buildings; alter, repair and equip the Douglas Elementary and Jefferson Elementary School Buildings; and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $35,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?”

