November 6th is Election Day and Quad Citians are exercising their right to vote… and their right to STICK!

Every voter walks away with an “I Voted” sticker.

According to Vox those traditional stickers have been around since the 1980s and are a $30 million per year business.

Did you get your sticker on Election Day? Show us where you stuck it!

Get complete local election coverage — Click here