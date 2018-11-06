× Light snowfall event in spots still possible later this week

We’ve seen some pretty stiff winds throughout the day with speeds around 40 mph! Fortunately, those winds will ease up this evening and overnight as skies become fair to partly cloudy with lows dropping around the freezing mark.

It will be breezy at times on Wednesday but brighter with highs around the low to mid 40s. Temperatures will get even colder in the days to follow as a series of Clippers out of the Canadian Northwest spill across the area. Have that winter coat ready to go as temperatures are not expected to get out of the 30s starting Thursday and into most of next week.

As I mentioned last night on the newscast is with these clippers you can’t rule out one of two of these waves carrying a light snow of flurry event. I still see a small area of light snow brushing towns just south of the Quad Cities late Thursday night or Friday morning. Doesn’t look like much at this point. Then, right on it heels is another small area of snow later on Friday for areas around the Quad Cities and points north and east. Could see some slush out of this one, likely a covering on grassy surfaces. This track could still wobble and the snow coverage could change as well. So, stay tuned.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

