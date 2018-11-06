In the Kitchen with Fareway: Fueling Up With Canned Foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Healthy eating does not need to be expensive. In fact, it can save you money - and time!

On November 6th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us four ways we can fuel up with canned foods. Canned vegetables and beans allow for a quick and easy fiber-filled meal when you don't have time for all that washing, chopping, and prepping.

Beans

* Beans are a nutrient-dense food that can be incorporated into a variety of dishes.

* Purchase low sodium or no salt added canned beans; after opening, drain and rinse the beans to remove excess salt.

* Add black beans, chickpeas or kidney beans to your next salad, soup or casserole for a meal rich in protein and fiber!

Diced Tomatoes

* Lycopene-rich tomatoes are a great source of antioxidants and nutrients -. In fact the heating process in canning boosts the lycopene content!

* Puree them with olive oil and other spices, or serve them whole on top of salads or pasta. This is a low-sugar, low-cost alternative to traditional pasta sauces and marinades.

Pumpkin

* One cup of canned pumpkin has more nutrients than the fresh fruit, packing seven grams of fiber and three grams of protein per can.

* Create yogurt parfaits, homemade oatmeal bars, smoothies or soup with this nutrient-packed food.

Salmon or Tuna

* Protein-pack your next salad or rice bowl instantly with canned salmon!

* A low-cost alternative to fresh fish and much easier to cook with.