Here’s who’s winning the races for Iowa’s state offices

Posted 10:47 pm, November 6, 2018, by , Updated at 12:08AM, November 7, 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa — The following results are being shown with 96% of precincts reporting:

Secretary of State

  • Paul D. Pate  (incumbent) (R) 52.80%  or 674,191 votes
  • Deidre DeJear (D) 44.85% or 572,687 votes
  • Jules Ofenbakh (L) 2.35% or 30,033 votes

Auditor of State

  • Mary Mosiman (incumbent) (R)  46.46% or 590,753 votes
  • Rob Sand (D) 50.97% or 648,127 votes
  • Fred Perryman (L) 2.56% or 32,598 votes

Treasurer of State

  • Michael L. Fitzgerald (incumbent) (D)  54.87% or 698,090 votes
  • Jeremy N. Davis (R) 42.73% or 543,603 votes
  • Timothy Hird (L) 2.40% or 30,511 votes

Secretary of Agriculture

  • Mike Naig (incumbent) (R) 50.43% or 640,456 votes
  • Tim Gannon (D)  46.58% or 591,498 votes
  • Rick Steward (L) 3.00% or 38,098 votes

Attorney General

  • Tom Miller (incumbent) (D) 77.11% or 865,072 votes
  • Marco Battaglia (L) 22.89% or 256,860 votes

