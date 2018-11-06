Here’s who’s winning the races for Iowa’s state offices
DES MOINES, Iowa — The following results are being shown with 96% of precincts reporting:
Secretary of State
- Paul D. Pate (incumbent) (R) 52.80% or 674,191 votes
- Deidre DeJear (D) 44.85% or 572,687 votes
- Jules Ofenbakh (L) 2.35% or 30,033 votes
Auditor of State
- Mary Mosiman (incumbent) (R) 46.46% or 590,753 votes
- Rob Sand (D) 50.97% or 648,127 votes
- Fred Perryman (L) 2.56% or 32,598 votes
Treasurer of State
- Michael L. Fitzgerald (incumbent) (D) 54.87% or 698,090 votes
- Jeremy N. Davis (R) 42.73% or 543,603 votes
- Timothy Hird (L) 2.40% or 30,511 votes
Secretary of Agriculture
- Mike Naig (incumbent) (R) 50.43% or 640,456 votes
- Tim Gannon (D) 46.58% or 591,498 votes
- Rick Steward (L) 3.00% or 38,098 votes
Attorney General
- Tom Miller (incumbent) (D) 77.11% or 865,072 votes
- Marco Battaglia (L) 22.89% or 256,860 votes
