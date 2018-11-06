Here’s who’s winning the races for Illinois’ state offices
SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — The following results are being shown with 7 % of precincts reporting:
Attorney General
- Erika Harold (R) 32.15%- 147,094 votes
- Kwame Raoul (D) 65.59%- 297,115 votes
- Bubba Harsy (L) 2.26%-10,293 votes
Comptroller
- Susana A. Mendoza (incumbent) (D) 70.34%-317,505 votes
- Darlene Senger (R) 26.75%- 122,032 votes
- Claire Ball (L) 2.91%- 13,114 votes
Secretary of State
- Jesse White (incumbent) (D) 77.03%-349,358 votes
- Jason Helland (R) 20.56%- 93,246 votes
- Steve Dutner (L) 2.41%- 10,953 votes
Treasurer
- Michael W. Frerichs (incumbent) (D) 67.58%-310,461 votes
- Jim Dodge (R) 29.13%-133,822 votes
- Michael Leheney (L) 3.29%-15,092 votes
Click here for live election results in real time.