Here’s who’s winning the races for Illinois’ state offices

Posted 7:52 pm, November 6, 2018, by

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — The following results are being shown with  7 % of precincts reporting:

Attorney General

  • Erika Harold (R) 32.15%- 147,094 votes
  • Kwame Raoul (D) 65.59%- 297,115 votes
  • Bubba Harsy (L) 2.26%-10,293 votes

Comptroller

  • Susana A. Mendoza (incumbent) (D) 70.34%-317,505 votes
  • Darlene Senger (R) 26.75%- 122,032 votes
  • Claire Ball (L)  2.91%- 13,114 votes

Secretary of State

  • Jesse White  (incumbent) (D) 77.03%-349,358 votes
  • Jason Helland (R)  20.56%- 93,246 votes
  • Steve Dutner (L) 2.41%- 10,953 votes

Treasurer

  • Michael W. Frerichs (incumbent) (D) 67.58%-310,461 votes
  • Jim Dodge (R) 29.13%-133,822 votes
  • Michael Leheney (L) 3.29%-15,092 votes

