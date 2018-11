Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Incumbent Cheri Bustos will continue to represent the 17th Congressional District of Illinois.

With 72% of precincts reporting, Bustos led with 99,605 votes, Republican challenger Bill Fawell has 64,078 as of 9:30 p.m.

Bustos has served three terms in Congress, according to her website.

Click here for live election results in real time.

Click here for full Election 2018 coverage.