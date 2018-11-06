× Bustos celebrates 4th term with a twist – a Democratic majority in house

ROCK ISLAND –

Rep. Cheri Bustos is returning to Washington for a fourth term. But this time, Democrats will hold a majority in the House of Representatives for the first time in her tenure.

Rep. Bustos celebrated with fellow Democrats at the Rock Island Holiday Inn on Tuesday, November 6.

She plans to tackle health care and other issues facing working families in the 17th District.

Bustos’ opponent, Bill Fawell, was a non-contender from the start. Republicans even withdrew support from his candidacy.

At the state level, Rep. Mike Halpin will be returning for a second term in Springfield.

He’s looking forward to a new approach with Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Democrats did suffer a major blow. After pumping plenty of money into Gregg Johnson’s campaign, he fell to incumbent Sen. Neil Anderson.