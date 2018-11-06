Bruce Rauner concedes to challenger J.B. Pritzker in Illinois governor’s race

Can’t see the stream? Tap here.
CHICAGO, Illinois — Incumbent Bruce Rauner has conceded to challenger J.B. Pritzker, according to a member of Rauner’s staff.
With 6% of precincts reporting, Rauner had 30.55% of the vote while Pritzker had 64.85%
Rauner took office in 2015 after winning by a small margin of votes against former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn.
According to Ballotpedia, Pritzker has a law degree from Northwestern University. He’s previously served as the chairman of the Illinois Human Rights Commission.
