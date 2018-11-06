× Voters decide to re-elect Kinzinger

With 70% of precincts reporting, the Associated Press has declared incumbent Adam Kinzinger as the projected winner of the U.S. Representative seat serving Illinois’ 16th Congressional District.

As of 9:55 p.m., Kinzinger was leading Decomcratic challenger Sara Dady with 102,930 votes. Dady followed with 71,520 votes.

Kinzinger has served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Dady is a Rockford native and a small business owner, according to Sauk Valley.

