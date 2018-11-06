× Abby Finkenauer to be first woman to represent Iowa’s 1st Congressional District

The first woman elected to represent 1st Congressional District, Abby Finkenauer, is also one of the youngest people to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.

With 90% of the precincts reporting Democratic challenger Abby Finkenauer led with 164,607 votes. Republican incumbent Rod Blum trailed with 147,703 votes. Libertarian candidate, Troy Hageman, followed with 9,890 votes.

Finkenauer is currently a member of Iowa’s House of Representatives, serving District 99. In her newly-elected position, the 29-year-old is one of the youngest members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Blum held his seat in the 1st Congressional District since 2015.

