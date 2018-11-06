× 2018 Veterans Day freebies and discounts that say ‘thank you’

QUAD CITIES — Veterans Day is on Nov. 11, and several local businesses are offering freebies and discounts as a way to show their appreciation to those who served. Here’s a list so you or a veteran you know doesn’t miss out on these special thank-yous!

NOTE: Most deals require a valid ID indicating military status.

Applebee’s: All veterans and active duty military are invited to visit their local Applebee’s on Veterans Day to enjoy a free full-size entrée. Find more information, here.

Chili’s: All veterans and active duty military are invited to visit their local Chili’s on Veterans Day to enjoy a free meal. Check out more information, here.

City of Davenport: active military and veterans may ride Davenport CitiBus for free from Sunday, November 11th through Saturday, November 17th.

Denny’s: All veterans and active duty military are invited to build their own Grand Slam for free. This offer is limited to Monday, Nov. 12, from 12-5 p.m. Click here for details.

Dunkin’ Donuts: All veterans and active duty military are eligible to receive a free donut of their choice with no purchase necessary. Find out more, here.

Golden Corral: All veterans and active duty military get a “thank you” dinner, limited from 5-9 p.m. on Monday, November 12. Click here for details.

Great Clips: Free haircut or card valid for a free haircut before the end of the year for all veterans and members of the military on November 11, 2013. Customers who stop in for salon service can also get a card valid for a free haircut to give to a veteran. For details, click here.

Hooters: All veterans and active duty military get a free meal on Veterans Day with the purchase of a drink. Patrons are also encouraged to buy a Hooters calendar for active-duty personnel as part of Operation Calendar Drop. See more information, here.

Hy-Vee: All veterans and active duty military are invited to a free Veterans Day breakfast, during breakfast hours, Monday, November 12. For more information, click here.

Little Caesars Pizza: All veterans and active duty military can get a free lunch combo (four-slice pizza and drink) On Veterans Day. Orders must be placed between 11 and 2 p.m. See more, here.

Muscatine Transit: Offering free rides to veterans with a military ID or other identification that indicates veteran status.

Olive Garden: All veterans and active duty military are invited to visit their local Olive Garden on Veterans Day to enjoy a free meal.

Outback Steakhouse: All servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and all first responders get 10% off their entire check minus alcohol. Find out more about the Heroes Discount, here.

Red Robin: All veterans and active duty military members get a free Red’s Tavern Double burger with Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day, at participating locations. Find out more, here.

Red Lobster: All veterans and active duty military members get a free appetizer or dessert on Veteran’s Day and Monday, Nov. 12. For more information, click here.

Sport Clips: Free haircut on Monday, November 11, 2013 for veterans and active-duty military personnel at select loctions. Plus, they will donate $1 from every haircut to their “Help a Hero” scholarship fund. For information and details, click here.

Texas Roadhouse: All veterans and active duty military are invited to a free lunch on Veteran’s Day. See more, here.

T.G.I. Friday’s: All veterans and active duty military get a free meal up to $12. The restaurant is also giving away four $50 gift cards. Find out more about both, here.

