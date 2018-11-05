× Wind chilly conditions ahead to bring a winter cold by the weekend

Rain slowly increasing in coverage from south to north will continue this evening before ending sometime before midnight. Rainfall not expected to be as heavy compared to yesterday with amounts up to a quarter of an inch.

Skies will improve as early as tomorrow but the cool, brisk wind will be the highlight as temperatures will likely not get out of the 40s. Winds come tomorrow could reach over 35 mph.

Waves of energy coming out of the Canadian northwest, otherwise what we call Clippers, will enhance even colder air in the days to follow. After seeing cooler 40s both Wednesday and Thursday comes daytime highs for the upcoming weekend not getting out of the 30s! That’s right, 30s! Overnight lows will be in the 20s!

Couple of these clippers could pass a brief light rain/snow mix with the earliest occurring Friday morning and the next come Saturday night.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here